AP govt. constitutes Special Board to implement Surrogacy Act-2021

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a special board to implement the Surrogacy Act-2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act-2021. Similarly, state and district authorities have also been established. The state government has issued orders to this effect. The central government brought these laws last year to curb the trend of business in the name of surrogacy and artificial insemination.

The special board will have State Health Minister as the Chairperson and the Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department as the Vice Chairman.⁰ Commissioners, directors and experts of various departments are members. The government appointed Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathy, Tadikonda MLA Dr Sridevi and Badvel MLA Dr Dasari Sudha as members of this committee.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner/Director of Health and Family Welfare Department will be the Chairman and the Additional Director (MCH) will be the Vice Chairman of the State Authority. There will also be three members. At the district levels, the Collector will be the Chairman of the Authority and the DMHO is the Vice Chairman along with three other members.