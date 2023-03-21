AP govt. decides to establish three new Polytechnic colleges in the state

The Andhra Pradesh state government has taken a key decision by implementing the ideas to provide a better future to the youth. It has been decided to establish 3 polytechnic colleges with Rs.100 crores. To this extent, Government Secretary Saurabh Gaur released a gazette on Monday. The details were given by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath.



Polytechnic colleges will be set up in Bethancherla of Nandyal district, Guntakal of Anantapur district and Maidukur of YSR district. He said that if these colleges become available, there will be no need to go to far places for diploma courses in mechanical, electrical, electronics, civil, chemical and metallurgical departments. Especially rural youth will have more flexibility.

He said that skill training required for industries will be improved and employment opportunities will be better after completion of education. Buggana Rajendranath expressed his gratitude to CM YS Jagan for setting up one of the 3 approved polytechnic colleges at Bethancherla under his constituency at a cost of Rs.30 crore. He thanked for allocating 3 colleges to the backward Rayalaseema region.