AP govt. decides to introduce semister system in public schools

The stage is set for introduction of semester system in Andhra Pradesh government schools. The government issued an order on Saturday bringing semester system in government schools.

According to the government decision, from the academic year 2023-24, two semesters will be introduced from class 1 to class 9, and semester system will be introduced for class 10 from the year 2024-25.

It is learned that books will be distributed through Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for two semesters at the beginning of the academic year.

However, it is known that CBSE curriculum has already been introduced in government schools of Andhra Pradesh government.