AP govt. decides to release 2017 Pay scale arrears to APSRTC retired employees

The government decided to pay the pending 2017– pay scale arrears in two installments to the APSRTC employees who were retired from March 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021. The orders have been issued to this effect. The first installment was deposited in the accounts of a total of 5,000 retired employees on Monday and the second installment arrears will also be paid soon. The unions expressed happiness over the decision of Jagan Sarkar and thanked CM Jagan.



Also, a key decision has been taken regarding RTC employees who have retired and resigned for other reasons. It has paved the way for the payment of terminal benefits to those who retired after January 1, 2020. They have been assigned account head numbers for leave encashment and gratuity payments. It is learned that the state transport department has issued an order to this effect.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to reintroduce the Staff Benevolent Thrift Fund, which was shut down due to RTC merger with the government. The latest decision will benefit over 10,000 RTC employees at RTC. The SBT Fund was maintained with the contribution of employees in the RTC and the employees will be paid Rs 1.50 lakh from the fund in case of death or retirement. The fund is applicable to all those above 55 years of age by December 2021. Contribution will be charged from those employees at the rate of Rs.100 per month and the orders have been issued to this effect.