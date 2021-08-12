AP Govt. Decides To Take Over Private Aided and Minority Degree Colleges in the state

Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to merge the private aided degree colleges and minority degree colleges, which are falling short of standards and student enrollment standards. The government has decided to bring these under its purview and set the highest standards.



The Department of Higher Education issued orders to this effect on Tuesday night. Under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena Schemes, students are fully reimbursed for fees and up to Rs. 20,000 per annum is provided for their accommodation and meals. The scheme applies to government degree colleges as well as aided degree colleges.

The government is releasing funds for salaries and other facilities for regular staff in aided colleges. However, the government took this decision as the inclusions and standards were falling. It directed the Commissioner of College Education to accept applications from the college management, employers, and staff who are willing to voluntarily decided to merge the private aided degree colleges to the government.