AP govt. distributes cheques to fishermen whose boats affected in fire accident

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended support to the fishermen who lost their lives due to the fire in the fishing harbor and distributed the cheques to the victims.

On the night of the 19th of this month, a terrible fire occurred in Visakhapatnam fishing harbor. In this accident, 30 boats were completely burnt and another 18 boats were partially damaged. On learning about the accident, CM YS Jagan expressed shock and assured the fishermen and announced that 80 percent compensation will be given to the affected fishermen. As said by CM YS Jagan, the CM's office deposited the compensation money to the district collector account within 48 hours of the accident.

Rs.6,44,80,000 as part of 80 per cent compensation for 30 boats which were completely burnt, Rs.66.96 lakh per net for 18 partially burnt boats. The government has also identified porters and small traders who depended on the boats for their livelihood. Considering the rate of 10 people per boat, a total of 490 people were given Rs.10,000 each under a one-time settlement.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Seediri Appalaraju said that the government is supporting the fishermen in every way and is providing regular assistance every year. He said that the diesel dues of the fishermen due during the previous government will also be paid within 15 days.