Congress candidate meets colony assns

Bhuvanagiri: Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, the Congress candidate from Bhuvanagiri Parliament constituency, participated in a chit chat programme with morning walkers at Pramuk Township Colony Park under Ibrahimpatnam Assembly segment in Turkyanjal municipality. Mal Reddy Ram Reddy, chairman of TS Road Development Corporation, participated in the programme.

The office bearers of Pramuk Township, Abhyudaya Nagar Colony, Anjanadri Nagar Colony, Srinivasa Rangapur Colony, Lakshmi Nagar Township, KSR Nagar Colony and Surya Nagar Colony associations listed out their problems to the Congress candidate and sought his good offices to resolve them.

Kiran Kumar Reddy flayed KCR on the occasion, saying he was hand in glove with Narendra Modi and criticises him only for public consumption. KCR was only concerned about Kaleswaram project commissions and did not focus on development of the state, he alleged. He observed that drainage issue was a serious problem in all municipalities, and vowed to address the issue on his election to the Lok Sabha.

DCC president Kota KurmaSomaiah, municipal chairman Mal Reddy Madhavi Ram Reddy, councilors Marri Madhavi Mahender Reddy, Udaya Sri Gopal Reddy, Haritha Yadagiri, and others accompanied Kiran Kumar.