Government Deploys CISF Personnel To Enhance Security At Enforcement Directorate Offices
- Government enhances security at Enforcement Directorate offices by deploying CISF personnel nationwide.
- It follows recent attacks and threats against agency officials.
In a bid to bolster security measures and safeguard officials of the Enforcement Directorate, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at all offices of the federal agency across the country.
The decision, revealed by sources within the Ministry of Home Affairs, follows a series of alarming incidents involving violence and threats directed at Enforcement Directorate officials. The move aims to ensure the safety of personnel and prevent any disruptions to the agency's crucial investigative operations.
Citing a threat assessment conducted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), officials have underscored the urgent need for enhanced security at Enforcement Directorate offices. The deployment of CISF personnel is seen as a proactive measure to mitigate risks and protect the integrity of the agency's work.
Initially, the deployment will concentrate on key cities including Kolkata, Ranchi, Raipur, Mumbai, Jalandhar, Jaipur, and Kochi, where the threat level is deemed particularly high. These locations have been identified as priority areas requiring immediate security reinforcement.
The decision to deploy CISF personnel comes in the wake of several incidents that have highlighted the vulnerability of Enforcement Directorate officials. Earlier this year, a team from the agency's Kolkata unit was attacked by a mob, resulting in injuries to three officers. Similarly, in Sandeshkhali, officials conducting a raid related to a ration distribution scam were assaulted by a group allegedly associated with a Trinamool Congress leader.
The move to bolster security at Enforcement Directorate offices underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the agency's operations. By deploying CISF personnel, authorities aim to provide a robust security framework that enables Enforcement Directorate officials to carry out their duties without fear of intimidation or obstruction.
The deployment of CISF personnel to Enforcement Directorate offices signifies a proactive step by the government to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the agency's operations in the face of escalating threats and attacks.