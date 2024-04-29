Live
Rains likely to hit parts of Telangana, here are districts to get relief
Thunder and lightening rains are expected to bring relief from the scorching heat in Telangana districts as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad. The highest maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Karimnagar.
IMD Hyderabad has predicted thunder and lightening rains in 14 districts of Telangana including Nirmal, Komuram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam districts.
The temperatures are expected to drop to 36-40 degrees Celsius in the rain forecasted districts due to thundershowers. However, this decrease in temperature is not expected to be seen across the entire state.
On Saturday, temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius were recorded in Jagityal, Mulugu, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar. Hyderabad's Charminar saw the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius. Various areas in Hyderabad like Bahadurpura, Shaikepet, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Mushirabad, Golconda, Asifnagar, Bandlaguda, Saidabad, and Maredpally also recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunder and lightening rains in several Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, bringing a drop in temperatures in the region.