Hyderabad: New destination for fine dining patrons in city
Here’s some good news for food connoisseurs. F Cafe & Bar by FTV has opened at Capital Park, Madhapur on Sunday, promising a new experience for patrons seeking a blend of style, authentic tastes, exquisite ambiance and an overall grandeur to fine dining.
Kashiff Khan, managing director of the FashionTV family, said, “F Cafe & Bar by FTV has set the standard for an upscale destination in fine dining, and the opening is a testament to the commitment of delivering a world-class experience.”
“We’re excited to bring the F Cafe & Bar by FTV experience to this vibrant city, offering a unique blend of gourmet dining and luxury ambience. Our team has worked diligently to ensure that every detail contributes to redefining the contemporary culinary haute couture,” said Ravi Kumar, the owner of the outlet.