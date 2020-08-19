AP govt. focuses on safety of corona centres amid fire accident, installs CCTVs at hospitals

Andhra Pradesh: With the Vijayawada Swarna Palace incident, the government has put a special focus on covid hospitals. Covid‌ Hospitals have been selected as public and private hospitals to provide better medical care to patients and to make stricter arrangements for their safety.

In addition to increasing monitoring of hospitals, it has taken steps to strengthen vigilance. District officials acted on a war footing following orders issued by the Medical Health Commissioner to install CCTV cameras in covid hospitals and‌ focused on installing CCTV cameras in 13 selected hospitals in the district to provide medical services to patients. CCTV cameras are already available in 11 hospitals. Authorities have identified the need to install CCTV cameras at the covid centers run by Liberty Hospital in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam government main hospitals. Steps have been taken to make CCTV cameras work by Wednesday. Medical health officials have also ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at Liberty Hospital.

Medical health officials are paying special attention to increase monitoring in covid hospitals. Orders were received to install CCTV cameras in all the rooms of the center, from the main gate, the examination area, the wards providing medical services and the registration center. These are regularly monitored by the covid‌ section superiors and in the orders issued by the government it is made clear that the cc footages should be preserved for future needs. "Strict action will be taken against hospital administrators who are reluctant to install CCTV cameras and cases will be registered as per covid rules," officials warned.