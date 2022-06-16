AP govt. gives opportunity to tenth students for improvement of marks

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given and opportunity for the improvement of marks for Tenth class students. So far only Inter students have the opportunity for Betterment.



However, the decision was taken to allow betterment for the convenience of the tenth graders in the wake of the declining pass percentage with the two-year covid‌ conditions.

The Department of Education has issued directives allowing any two subjects who scored less than 50 marks to write a betterment in the supplementary. For this a fee of Rs.500 per subject has been fixed.