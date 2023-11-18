AP govt. hikes liquor prices in the state, issues orders

The Andhra Pradesh government has made amendments in the taxation policy for liquor by introducing a new system of levying taxes based on the percentage of the price of the respective brands. The excise department Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava issued orders to this extent

The change has resulted in an increase in prices for some liquor brands, with prices going up by Rs.10-40 for a quarter bottle, Rs.10-50 for a half bottle, and Rs.10-90 for a full bottle. On the other hand, the prices of certain other brands have decreased. The aim of these amendments is to ensure equal taxation for all types of liquor brands.

The orders state that AERT will be levied by 250 percent if the minimum price of IMFL is less than Rs.2,500 followed by 150 percent 250 if it IMFL exceeds Rs.2,500, 225 percent on beer, 200 percent on wine and 75 percent on foreign liquor respectively.

Furthermore, the government has also increased the prices of foreign liquor, citing the need to account for rising transportation and other expenses. They have issued an order to increase the prices given to foreign liquor suppliers by 20 percent.

The new prices for foreign liquor will be based on either the price fixed for new brands or the price supplied by the same brands to neighbouring states, whichever is lower. This increase in the purchase price of foreign liquor brands will lead to an increase in their Maximum Retail Price (MRP).
















