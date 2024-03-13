Live
AP govt. increases salary of Municipal Sanitation workers

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government announced a significant increase in the salary of municipal sanitation workers, raising it by Rs. 21 thousand. In a ceremony held at the municipal office in Nandikotkur town, Nandu Municipal Chairman Mr. Dasi Sudhakar Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Mr. T. Sudhakar Reddy were present to celebrate the occasion with the sanitation workers.
During the event, the officials unveiled a portrait of Syam Jagan and announced various benefits for the sanitation workers. In case of accidental death, the compensation amount was set at Rs. 30 lakhs, while Rs. 20 lakhs would be provided for permanent disability. The sanitation workers expressed their gratitude for the Rs. 10 lakhs assistance in case of disability.
Several dignitaries were in attendance at the ceremony, including State Urdu Academy Director Sukur Miyya, Municipal Co-op members Abdul Ghaffar, and Councilors Chand Bhasha, Abdul Rauf, Lalu Prasad. District Executive