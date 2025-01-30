AP govt. introduces WhatsApp Governance for Citizen Services

Vijayawada: In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing citizen services, Minister Nara Lokesh officially launched WhatsApp governance in Andhra Pradesh. During the launch event, Minister Nara Lokesh announced that citizens will now be able to access various government certificates and services directly through WhatsApp, eliminating the need for unnecessary visits to government offices.

The state government has released the WhatsApp number 9552300009, enabling residents to avail themselves of a range of services. This initiative marks the first of its kind in the country, aiming to provide 161 different services to the public in the initial phase. Key departments involved include Endowments, the Electricity Department, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (RTC), Revenue, Anna Canteen, CMRF, and Municipal services.

పరిపాలన సంస్కరణల్లో ఇది ఒక చారిత్రాత్మక రోజు. "మన మిత్ర" పేరుతో దేశంలోనే మొదటి సారి, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రంలో వాట్సాప్ గవర్నెన్స్ సేవలు ప్రారంభిస్తున్నాం. గతంలో చంద్రబాబు గారు ఈ గవర్నన్స్‌తో ముందుకు వస్తే, ఈ సారి వాట్సాప్ గవర్నెన్స్ తో ప్రజలకు మరింత చేరువగా సేవలు అందిస్తున్నాం.… pic.twitter.com/SRbxlyeXUT — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) January 30, 2025

"We are committed to ensuring that citizens no longer have to waste time roaming around government offices for their certificates. With this innovative WhatsApp governance approach, we are ensuring faster public services with increased transparency and accountability," Minister Lokesh stated.

To ensure the safety of citizens' data, the Chief Minister has mandated the implementation of forensic and cyber security measures to prevent information from falling into the hands of cyber criminals. Notably, an agreement was signed with Meta on October 22, 2024, to facilitate public services via the popular messaging platform.

WhatsApp governance will utilize generative artificial intelligence to enhance privacy and speed in service delivery. Residents can look forward to convenient access to various services, including the booking of darshan tickets, room accommodations, and donation facilities in prominent temples under the Endowment Department. The Revenue Department will provide state land records and vital certificates, while the Municipal Department will handle property tax payments, birth and death certificates, and trade licenses.

Additionally, residents will have the capability to make payments for utility bills and other services using the WhatsApp payment system, further streamlining the process for the public.

For further assistance and to access the services, citizens are encouraged to reach out to the designated WhatsApp number 9552300009. The Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative stands as a significant step toward modernizing public services and enhancing citizen engagement through technology.



