AP govt. issues gazette notification for increase of age limit in police recruitment

The Andhra Pradesh state government has issued a gazette notification on Saturday increasing the age limit for SI and constable posts by two years. It is known that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ordered the officials to this effect on Friday as per the request of the job seekers. Therefore, the age limit for the constable jobs in the general category increased from 18 to 26 years and for SC, ST, BC, EWS categories, age limit increased 18 to 31 years of age.



Similarly, the age limit has increased from 21 to 29 years in general category for SI jobs, 21 to 34 years for SC, ST, BC, EWS categories. The police department has issued a notification on October 20 for the recruitment of 6,100 constable and 411 SI posts.

Government Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued a gazette notification on Saturday increasing the age limit for these posts by two years, so more people will have an opportunity to apply.