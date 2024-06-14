AP govt. issues orders on skill census, to address lack of skills and enhance job opportunities

In a bid to address the lack of skills among the youth which is impacting job opportunities, the government has issued an order for skill enumeration across the state. The directive was issued by CS Neerabh Kumar Prasad, shortly after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu signed the file.

It has been revealed that the demand for skilled manpower has increased in the context of globalization, with up to 80 percent of youth lacking the necessary skills required by industries. To bridge this gap and ensure alignment between educational institutions and market demands, the government has created Skill census.



Skill Senses will serve as a platform to connect the government and industrial sector, providing clarity on the courses needed by educational institutions and the skills in demand in the market. The AP Skill Development Corporation will oversee the management of Skill census.



In the issued orders, all department heads have been instructed to fully cooperate with Skill Senses in order to effectively address the skills gap and boost job opportunities for the youth.