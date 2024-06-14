Live
- Ways fathers can encourage open conversations with their Daughters on menstrual health
- Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism
- T20 World Cup: Expect competitive scores to be posted in Super Eights, says Kagiso Rabada
- Arunachal Assembly session: Newly elected MLAs take oath
- East Bengal sign ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos on 2-year deal
- Adani Ports strengthens ESG leadership, gains global recognition for climate initiatives
- Palla Srinivasa Rao Appointed as President of AP TDP
- Moscow reports major Ukrainian drone attack on border regions
- PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron as India-France ties get stronger
- ZP Chairperson Saritha participates in Badi Bata at kottapalli
Just In
AP govt. issues orders on skill census, to address lack of skills and enhance job opportunities
In a bid to address the lack of skills among the youth which is impacting job opportunities, the government has issued an order for skill enumeration across the state.
In a bid to address the lack of skills among the youth which is impacting job opportunities, the government has issued an order for skill enumeration across the state. The directive was issued by CS Neerabh Kumar Prasad, shortly after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu signed the file.
It has been revealed that the demand for skilled manpower has increased in the context of globalization, with up to 80 percent of youth lacking the necessary skills required by industries. To bridge this gap and ensure alignment between educational institutions and market demands, the government has created Skill census.
Skill Senses will serve as a platform to connect the government and industrial sector, providing clarity on the courses needed by educational institutions and the skills in demand in the market. The AP Skill Development Corporation will oversee the management of Skill census.
In the issued orders, all department heads have been instructed to fully cooperate with Skill Senses in order to effectively address the skills gap and boost job opportunities for the youth.