AP govt. launches Vidya Varadhi Mobile Vehicles to provide classes for rural students

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that Vidya Varadi mobile vehicles have been made available to 13 districts across the state. These Mobile‌ vehicles were launched by Minister Suresh on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that many programs have been launched by the Saptagiri Channel with the intention of not staying away from education during the unprecedented times of coronavirus.

Minister Suresh said that 18 lakh students have no technical experience and the educational mobile van will go to every district and make it accessible to students, which are currently available in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. He said they had minimised the academic calendar due to the Coronavirus outbreak and are ready to start from September 5th.

The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready to invest in Educational sector no matter how much money needed for the education system. Earlier, the education department has proposed the "Vidya Varadhi' scheme where mobile classrooms with audio-visual gadgets will reach pockets where students have no access to computers and Internet connectivity.

As nearly 1.2 lakh students out of 38 lakh students in the State are under the 'No Tech' category. The mobile vehicles will reach remote areas and run the lessons at doorsteps of students houses, said Director of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), B. Pratap Reddy.