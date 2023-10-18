AP govt. moves Supreme Court over new guidelines to Brijesh Kumar tribunal

The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court in order to seek new terms of reference for the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. The AP government has filed a petition challenging the decisions made by the central government. The Supreme Court has accepted the petition filed by the AP government.



The AP government is determined to protect the state's interests in the Krishna river water dispute. Chief Minister Jagan has made it clear that there will be no compromise when it comes to safeguarding the state's rights. The AP government has also written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting their intervention to protect the state's interests. This comes after the Central Jal Shakti Department issued a gazette notification with new guidelines to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal (KWDT-2).

The Central government has issued new terms of reference to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT)-2, which is headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar. These terms of reference pertain to the distribution and allocation of Krishna river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In addition to the 811 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) allocated to the united Andhra Pradesh by the KWDT-1 (Bachawat Tribunal), the Godavari Tribunal directed that the water allocated to the united Andhra Pradesh (45 TMC) should be distributed between the two states, with shares allocated project-wise.