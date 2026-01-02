AP govt pilots wheat flour distribution under PDS

Vijayawada: The state government on Thursday launched an experimental distribution of wheat flour to ration cardholders under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at all district headquarters, marking a policy shift aimed at improving nutritional quality and offering greater choice to beneficiaries.

AP Civil Supplies Corporation managing director S Dilli Rao said wheat flour is being supplied to urban ration cardholders at a subsidised price of Rs 20 per kg. He clarified that the pilot project is limited to district headquarters for now and will be expanded across the State based on feedback and operational feasibility.

The MD said the state is yet to receive around 1,800 tonnes of wheat from the Centre and discussions are underway with the Union government to ensure timely supply. Pending full allocation, the department has initiated preparatory arrangements to ensure smooth implementation once stocks are received.

In a notable departure from conventional milling practices, the wheat is being processed using traditional grinding methods rather than modern roller mills. Dilli Rao said this approach helps retain higher nutritional value in the flour, aligning with the government’s broader focus on food quality in welfare schemes.

“If the pilot succeeds in district centres, wheat flour distribution will be extended to the entire state,” he said, adding that beneficiary response and logistics would be reviewed before scaling up.