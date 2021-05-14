AP govt. releases funds for YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, likely to disburse on May 18

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given good news to the fishermen in Andhra Pradesh. The government is preparing to provide financial assistance at the rate of Rs.10,000 for the third year in a row under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa.



As part of this, the government has released Rs 130.46 crore to 1,19,875 families. In addition, the government has taken steps to stand by fishermen during the ban.



In 2019, Rs 102 crore was given to 1.02 lakh families at the rate of Rs 10,000, while in 2020, Rs 109 crore was provided to 1.09 lakh families. A total of 1,19,875 people were found eligible this year, of which 1,18,119 were BCs, 747 were OCs, 678 were SCs and 331 were STs.



The government is recognizing the beneficiaries through volunteers. Fisheries Commissioner Kannababu said the cash would be deposited in the beneficiaries' accounts on the 18th of this month. The fishermen thanked the government.

