AP govt. releases note over the promotions of school teachers in the state

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news for the teachers who are dissatisfied with the PRC. The Department of Education has released a note file for teacher promotions. The note was sent to all district, division, and zonal education officers, principals, and teachers. It is learned that the mapping 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades to high schools will result in the promotion of 30,000 SGTs as School Assistants by next June.



The MEOs will henceforth be given self-drawing powers to enable them to carry out full-fledged Department of Education responsibilities. The government has taken a policy decision on this. The office which was the center of the zonal resource center will henceforth be converted into the office of the zonal education department. The government will also recruit the required staff and two MEOs in this office. The Department of Education said in a note that the number of posts will increase at the divisional and district levels as well.



Meanwhile, 833 new junior colleges will be set up in the state by which promotions will be given to school assistants as junior lecturers and principals. Promotions will apply in other categories as well. As there are currently women colleges only in 41 mandals and no colleges in the 202 mandals, the government has decided to set up a co-education and a girls' junior college in these mandals. Hence, there will be 404 junior colleges in 202 mandals and girls' college will be set up in another 429 mandals.