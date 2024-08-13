AP govt. relieves Telangana Employees from Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the relief of Telangana government employees currently working in Andhra Pradesh. The decision comes after a prolonged wait for the employees who have been stationed in AP for one or two years since the bifurcation of the state.

On Tuesday evening, Andhra Pradesh government issued an order to facilitate the return of these employees to their home state, Telangana. The order specifically affects 122 non-gazetted employees of Telangana origin, who have now been officially relieved from their posts in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of this process, the Telangana government has instructed higher authorities to obtain the consent of remaining Telangana employees working in various departments in Andhra Pradesh before proceeding with their relief. It has been made clear that those being relieved will assume duties at the last rank of their respective cadre upon their return to Telangana.