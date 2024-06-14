Live
- Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, and Observance
- Modi reviews J&K situation
- Massive Discount on Google Pixel 7a on Flipkart; Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 8a
- Naidu envisages zero-poverty AP
- All party leaders visit to the bridge on pedda vaagu.
- Indian Air Force Plane Brings Back Bodies Of 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire To Kerala
- Tanker mafia running on Har side of Yamuna river
- Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' release preponed to September 27
- AP govt. renames pension Scheme to NTR Bharosa, enhances pension
- TTD announces booking dates for various darshan tokens in September-2024
Just In
AP govt. renames pension Scheme to NTR Bharosa, enhances pension
In a significant move, the Chandrababu government in Andhra Pradesh has renamed the pension scheme to NTR Bharosa and announced an increase in pensions for various beneficiaries.
In a significant move, the Chandrababu government in Andhra Pradesh has renamed the pension scheme to NTR Bharosa and announced an increase in pensions for various beneficiaries. The pension increase will be applicable to old age citizens, widows, handloom workers, stone masons, fishermen, single women, drum artists, and transgenders.
According to the latest order issued by the AP government, the pension amount has been raised from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 for eligible recipients. The pension for disabled individuals has been increased from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 6,000 while fully disabled persons will now receive Rs. 15,000 instead of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, those suffering from serious illnesses will be provided with a pension of Rs. 10,000.
This move is seen as a fulfillment of the promises made by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, to bring about reforms and improvements in the state. The recent changes in the pension scheme show the government's commitment to welfare and support for various sections of society.