AP govt. renames pension Scheme to NTR Bharosa, enhances pension

In a significant move, the Chandrababu government in Andhra Pradesh has renamed the pension scheme to NTR Bharosa and announced an increase in pensions for various beneficiaries. The pension increase will be applicable to old age citizens, widows, handloom workers, stone masons, fishermen, single women, drum artists, and transgenders.

According to the latest order issued by the AP government, the pension amount has been raised from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 for eligible recipients. The pension for disabled individuals has been increased from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 6,000 while fully disabled persons will now receive Rs. 15,000 instead of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, those suffering from serious illnesses will be provided with a pension of Rs. 10,000.

This move is seen as a fulfillment of the promises made by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, to bring about reforms and improvements in the state. The recent changes in the pension scheme show the government's commitment to welfare and support for various sections of society.