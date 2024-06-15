AP govt. renames Spandana Program to Public Grievance Redressal System

Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has decided to rename the Spandana program as the "Public Grievance Redressal System". Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has issued orders to all district Collectors to implement this change immediately.

The decision to restore the Public Grievance Redressal System was taken during the tenure of the YCP government in 2014. The current government has acknowledged the inefficiencies of the Spandana program and the resulting hardships faced by the people due to unresolved issues. As a result, the state government will soon implement the Public Grievance Redressal System at all levels, from the state to the district level.

In response to these developments, CS Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed all district collectors to ensure the seamless implementation of the Public Grievance Redressal System in all government offices. This move aims to provide a more efficient and effective platform for addressing public grievances and ensuring timely redressal of issues.