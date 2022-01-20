AP govt. restores covid command control centre amid a rapid spike in Coronavirus cases

The state government has issued orders to immediately revamp the state-level covid Command Control Center to take steps to prevent an increase in covid cases with the new variant Omicron and to make medical services available to patients.



The centre was set up to effectively monitor the implementation of covid regulations, providing of quality medical care to patients in public and private hospitals and covid care centres, the maintenance of 104 call centers, the availability of oxygen, equipment, the supply of home isolation kits, the fever survey, and emergency medications.



It was set up with several IAS officers chaired by the Chief Secretary (CS) of the state government. CS Dr. Sameer Sharma on Wednesday issued orders to this effect.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,057 fresh cases taking the total tally to 21,27,441 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, eight deaths were reported on Wednesday taking the toll to 14522. On the other hand, as many as 1222 new patients were cured in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,67,984 and there are currently 44,935 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 1827 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1823 and Guntur 943 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 216 new cases in the last twenty-four hours. The state has registered a 24.1 percent increase in positive cases.





