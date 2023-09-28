AP govt. school student gets an honour at IMF in Washington

A group of students from state government schools, representing Andhra Pradesh, visited the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington during their visit to the United Nations (UN) conference. IMF Executive Director Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian had a conversation with the students and even offered his chair to Chakali Rajeshwari, the daughter of a lorry driver from Nandyal, who sat in it throughout the approximately 1.20-hour meeting.

During the interaction, Subramanian advised the students to work hard to achieve their dreams, carve out a special place for themselves in society, and consciously contribute to the betterment of the country. He also answered several questions posed by the students. Subramanian's tweet about the meeting went viral, expressing his happiness in meeting the smart students from Andhra Pradesh and emphasizing the importance of education in every Indian family.

Chief Minister Jagan responded to Subramanian's tweet, expressing gratitude for his encouragement and considering it an incredible honor for the children of Andhra Pradesh to meet and interact with him. The Chief Minister also thanked IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geethagopinath for welcoming the students to the IMF headquarters and emphasized the transformative power of education in changing lives and society as a whole.

Geethagopinath, in her tweet, expressed her pleasure in meeting the students and visiting the IMF headquarters as part of their UN and US visit. Chief Minister Jagan responded, thanking Geethagopinath for her warm reception of the students and highlighting their confidence and performance on the international stage, which fills him with pride.