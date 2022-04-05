AP govt. serves memo to AB Venkateswara Rao, seeks explanation over his press meet on Pegasus issue

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a memo to former intelligence chief IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, who conducted a press meet on the Pegasus spyware issue without their permission. The state government has taken seriously the press meet set up by AB Venkateswara Rao on the 21st of last month and issued a showcause notice seeking an explanation for speaking to the media.



The government sent the notice the day after the press conference. The notice states that it is wrong to hold a press conference without the prior permission of the government and without complying with Rule 6 of the All India Service Rules. The memo warned that further action would be taken if no explanation was given within a week of receipt.

It is known that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks at the Assembly last month that the AP government had bought Pegasus spyware during Chandrababu Naidu's regime caused a stir. Although Chandrababu Naidu did not respond on the matter, senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao conducted the press meet.

The government was outraged and issued notices seeking an explanation for speaking to the media. As part of this, the state government has recently issued a memo to AB Venkateswara Rao.