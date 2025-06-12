AP govt to celebrate first anniversary on a grand scale

Vijayawada: The TDP-led NDA government is set to celebrate its first anniversary on a grand scale on Thursday. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, officials and a large number of people will participate in the first anniversary programme to be organised in Amaravati. The NDA government assumed charge on June 12, 2024. The government will use the celebratory function as a key platform to showcase its achievements over the past one year.

It will also be used to communicate the government’s vision and strategic objectives for the next four years, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive development and good governance. In the first anniversary programme, the coalition government is going to highlight its achievements, including distribution of Rs 2,720 crore every month towards pensions to 64 lakh people. The government also issued DSC notification to fill 16,347 teacher posts and conducted tests. Under the Deepam scheme, the state government has been giving three gas cylinders to women free of cost by spending Rs 2,684 crore.

The state government, as per its promise, repaired roads at a length of 20,000 km at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. Coming to the welfare of fishermen, the government allotted Rs 259 crore and distributed Rs 20,000 each during the fishing holiday period. Besides, 203 Anna Canteens were set up and 61 more will come up soon.