AP govt. to declare probation for Village and ward secretariat employees by June

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation Chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had clearly declared that probation would be declared in June for eligible employees in the village and ward secretariats and the increased wages would be paid from July.



Village and Ward Secretariat Employees Association President Bhimireddy Anjanareddy, General Secretary Battula Ankamaravu, Additional General Secretary BRR Kishore, Working Presidents Viparthi Nikhil, Krishna Bhargav and Sutej met Venkataramireddy at the camp office on Wednesday and met CM Jaganmohan Reddy.

Later, Venkatarami Reddy told the media that he was thankful to CM Jagan for re-organizing the survey department to provide promotions and upgrading promotion opportunities to 410 posts.

He said CM Jagan assured that steps have been taken to give promotions to 410 employees in the survey department and the issue, which has been pending for many years, has been resolved. The delegation of the association said it had met DGP Rajendranath Reddy at the CM's camp office to explain the problems of women police.