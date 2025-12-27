AP govt to disburse January month elderly pension a day before on Dec 31

The Andhra Pradesh government has delivered positive news for pensioners, announcing that social security pensions for January will be disbursed on December 31. This proactive decision is aimed at ensuring beneficiaries do not encounter inconvenience during New Year celebrations, particularly as January 1 is designated as an optional holiday.

The accelerated timeline intends to prevent any delays in pension distribution, allowing pensioners across all categories—including the elderly, disabled, and widows—to receive their payments punctually.

To facilitate this move, the government has issued explicit guidelines to the administrative machinery. All village and ward secretariat staff have been instructed to prepare the necessary cash by December 30, and officials are to liaise with banks in advance to ensure seamless pension distribution. Additionally, banks will be notified ahead of time to avoid any issues with cash availability.

In a further commitment to ensuring that no beneficiary is overlooked, the government has put arrangements in place for those who may not receive their pensions on December 31. Remaining pensions will be disbursed on January 2.

This decision underscores the government's determination to alleviate financial pressures for numerous families reliant on pensions during the festive season. Beneficiaries have expressed their satisfaction with this timely initiative.