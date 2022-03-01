AP govt. to distribute the old-age pension from today despite being a holiday

Despite being a holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Tuesday, the government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has continued the distribution of the old-age pension to elderly people for March. An amount of Rs 1,557.06 crore has been released to distribute the February pension to 61,25,228 beneficiaries across the state from March 1. SERP officials said the process of depositing pension funds in the accounts of all village and ward secretariats was completed by Monday evening.



The volunteers will go to the beneficiaries' homes and disburse the money. The distribution program will continue for five days. Biometric and iris systems are being implemented for identification for the payment of pension to the beneficiaries without any manipulation.

The RBIS policy has also been made available. The officials had taken all the steps to ensure that there will be no complaints due to technical reasons. Meanwhile, the call centers have been set up at DRDA offices in 13 districts of the state to monitor the distribution of pensions.