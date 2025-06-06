  • Menu
AP Govt to honour meritorious students with 'Shining Star' awards

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the introduction of 'Shining Star' awards aimed at recognising students who have achieved the highest scores in the recently released 10th class and intermediate examination results for the 2024-25 academic year.

In a directive issued by School Education Principal Secretary Kona Shashidhar, the government has outlined plans to honour both government and private school students on a mandal-wise basis. This initiative is part of the government's efforts to enhance the quality and standards within the education system.

Officials have been instructed to present the awards at district centres on the 9th of this month, celebrating the academic achievements of these outstanding students.

