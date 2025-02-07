AP Govt. to issue inter hall tickets through WhatsApp, check how to download

The Andhra Pradesh Government has launched 'Mana Mitra', a pioneering WhatsApp Governance initiative that allows citizens to access essential services through the popular messaging platform. Among the 161 services now available, students can conveniently download their Intermediate examination hall tickets directly via WhatsApp.

Starting today, students can obtain their hall tickets by messaging the government designated number, 9552300009. This latest development is welcomed by students in Andhra Pradesh, as the Intermediate exams are set to commence on March 1. The first-year exams will run from March 1 to 19, while the second-year exams are scheduled from March 3 to 20. All exams will take place daily from 9 am to 12 pm.

In a further move to enhance accessibility, the Education Department is also considering the introduction of a similar hall ticket download service for tenth grade students on WhatsApp.

How to Download Your Hall Ticket:

1. Send a message saying “Hi” to the number 9552300009 on WhatsApp.

2. Select the option to “Select Service.”

3. Choose “Education Services.”

4. Click on “Exam Hall Ticket Download.”

5. Select the option to download your Intermediate Exam Hall Ticket.

6. Enter your roll number and date of birth, and your hall ticket will be downloaded directly to your phone.