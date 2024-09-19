AP govt. to launche Free Sand Online Booking System

The Andhra Pradesh state government is set to unveil a free sand online booking system beginning Thursday, aimed at streamlining the procurement of sand for construction. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to launch the new online portal, which will enable residents to book sand conveniently from their village ward secretariats.

The initiative is part of the state's free sand policy and has been designed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring a smooth experience for both officials and sand transporters. District-level committees, led by collector officers, have been established to oversee the implementation process. The AP Sand Management Portal and accompanying mobile app contain comprehensive information regarding the available sand stock and supply centers across the state.

Under the new system, residents can book sand for structures measuring up to 2,000 sq.ft. For larger projects, bookings must be made in bulk. The portal allows users to directly secure their sand supplies from the comfort of their homes.

Initial plans to commence online bookings on October 11 were delayed due to heavy rains and ongoing flood relief efforts in Vijayawada, involving Chief Minister Naidu, Minister of Mines Kollu Ravindra, Chief Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, and other officials.

As river excavations are set to resume in October, the government will also establish district-wise task force teams to monitor the distribution of free sand. These teams will focus on preventing diversion and illegal sales of sand at inflated prices. Appointed by district collectors, the teams will comprise officials from various departments, including Mines, Police, Excise, Irrigation, and Groundwater Resources, to ensure thorough inspections and enforcement of regulations.