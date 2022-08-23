AP govt. to recruit 502 teacher posts under DSC Limited Recruitment 2022

Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released a notification for the recruitment of DSC Limited with 502 teacher posts. Among the total 502, 199 posts will be filled in ZIlla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools and 207 posts will be filled in model schools.

Also, steps will be taken to fill up 15 posts in municipal schools. There are 81 posts of Special Education Teacher. Meanwhile, 20 percent weightage has been given to TET marks in DSC. The government has advised to submit application from August 25 to till September 18.

However, the payment of fee started today and continues till September 27. The exam will be held on October 23 and the results will be declared on November 4.