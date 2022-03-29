AP govt. to soon bring online movie ticketing system, completes tender process

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan is all set to soon bring the facility of online movie tickets for the audience. The government has already completed the tenders for the sale of tickets and arrangements have been made by the government to operate at a lower cost than private companies.



It is learned that Just Ticket Company has been ranked as L-1 in the tenders. At the same time, the government will take steps to ensure that all theaters sell tickets through a single entity.

Moreover, the government has decided to relieve the burden of online charges on the audience. The government's decision to control ticket prices will put an end to the situation where spectators have to stand in queues for hours and check the sale of black tickets.

It is known that the state government has taken drastic changes in the issue of movie tickets from the last year. The government, which had reduced the ticket prices earlier has hiked in the recently issued GO after the wide range of consultations with Tollywood delegation. The government has given opportunity to hike the prices for the first ten days after release and also permitted for the fifth show.