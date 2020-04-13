As the coronavirus outbreak has taking a hit at every aspect in the state and country, the governments are on their toes to fight the dreadful virus. Mostly the agriculture sector has affected the most as it is the time for harvesting their crops and selling them. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which decided to purchase crops at the village level will start from Monday. Previously, the state government had set up zonal level centers for the purchase of peanuts, millets, sorghum, maize, turmeric and apricots. But now, due to the lockdown, it has become difficult for farmers to move their crops to these centers. Hence, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the setting up of procuring centers at the village level. Marked has taken steps to set up 786 centers to this extent.

Then marked managing director Radyumna has said that they have taken village level measures to set up purchasing centers. He said they have set up Godowns to store the crops to avoid damage due to rains. "We have also arranged agencies to utilize agricultural workers without the hamali problem, " Radyumna said.

However, the government has also set up rules that the farmers who like to sell their crops need to be registered in advance to avoid congestion at these purchasing centers. The farmers should transport their crops to these centers within the stipulated time and date.