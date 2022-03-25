AP govt. to transfer employees to new districts says it's temporary until the president orders

The division of posts in the district and divisional level offices and the provisional allocation of employees have been completed to start the administration in the new districts from Ugadi. The division of posts in the new Revenue Divisions and the allocation of employees were completed on a population basis. The Finance Ministry estimates that about 10,000 employees will be transferred to the new districts and divisions, along with provisional allocations. Provisional allocation of employees transferred to new districts, service seniority of officers as well as all other service aspects will remain the same. The Finance Ministry has issued guidelines that the locality of employees transferred with provisional allocations to new districts and divisions will remain the same.



For example, if there are 90 posts in various fields in the office of the Anantapur District Collector, those posts will be divided based on population of the newly formed Satyasai district. Employees are assigned provisionally according to the division of those posts. Options were taken from employees working in existing districts and divisions for provisional allocations of employees to new districts and divisions. Juniors are transferred on a reverse basis if more options are given for a single post. The seniority and promotions of the employees going in the provisional allocations to the new districts and divisions will have no effect. The Finance Ministry has decided to give transfer traveling allowance to employees and officers who will be transferred to new districts and divisions in provisional allocations. The Finance Ministry has made it clear that all these transfers are only to serve as temporary provisions until the President's orders on the new zonal system.



Meanwhile, it is reported that the final notification for the formation of new districts and divisions is likely to be issued on the 31st of this month. The concerned departments will immediately issue orders transferring employees provisionally to the new districts and divisions. It has been decided to appoint Revenue Officers (DROs) to the newly formed districts, who are currently serving as Support-Welfare Joint Collectors in 13 districts. It was clarified that if the present District Joint Director of Agriculture or Deputy Director is assigned to the new districts, they should be treated as the District Agriculture Officer. The Director of the Women and Child Welfare Project in the present district will be considered as the District Women and Child Welfare Officer if assigned to the new district. The Finance Ministry has clarified that the details of employees and officers who will be transferred to the new districts should be drawn up in this manner. Lists will be drawn up with the name of the employee, identification number, cadre, status, current working area, and provisionally assigned district name.