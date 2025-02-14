Live
- CM Yogi lashes at those questioning spending on Mahakumbh-2025
- Calcutta HC permits Mohan Bhagwat's meeting on Sunday with sound limit rider
- ‘Thala’ review: A tale of love, sacrifice, and family bonds
- Harish Rao to Launch ‘Porata Yatra’ from February 24 for Water Rights
- ACB Raids Gachibowli Electricity Office, Catches ADE Taking Rs. 70,000 Bribe
- Sensex, Nifty end lower over global trade uncertainties
- Siddu Jonnalagadda celebrates Valentine’s Day with a special poster of ‘Telusu Kada’
- Manchu Manoj launches ‘Jagannath’teaser, extends best wishes
- Mouni Roy showcases her undeniable charm
- ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ song from ‘HHVM’ to drop soon
Just In
AP govt. unveils 2025 Common Entrance Exam Schedule
Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the schedule for the common entrance examinations for the academic year 2025-26 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night, February 13.
Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the schedule for the common entrance examinations for the academic year 2025-26 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night, February 13. The Entrance Exams, crucial for admissions into various courses, including engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture, will commence on May 2 and continue until June 25.
The EAP SET 2025 exam, aimed at prospective students of engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses, is set to be conducted online from May 19. As students gear up for the exams, Minister Lokesh extended his best wishes, urging them to study diligently and perform well.
Below is the complete schedule for the AP Common Entrance Exams 2025:
- APR CET (PhD): May 2 to 5
- AP E CET (Engineering Diploma Lateral Entry): May 6
- AP ICET (MBA, MCA): May 7
- AP EAP CET (Agriculture, Pharma): May 19, 20
- AP EAP CET (Engineering): May 21 to 27
- AP Law CET (ELLB, LLM): May 25
- AP PGE CET (MTech, MPham): June 5, 6, 7
-AP Ed CET (B.Ed): June 8
- AP PG CET (MA, M.Sc, M.Com): June 9 to 13
- AP PG CET (BPED, UG DPED, MPED): June 25
Students across the state are encouraged to prepare thoroughly in anticipation of these important examinations.