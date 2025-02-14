AP govt. unveils 2025 Common Entrance Exam Schedule

Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the schedule for the common entrance examinations for the academic year 2025-26 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night, February 13. The Entrance Exams, crucial for admissions into various courses, including engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture, will commence on May 2 and continue until June 25.

The EAP SET 2025 exam, aimed at prospective students of engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses, is set to be conducted online from May 19. As students gear up for the exams, Minister Lokesh extended his best wishes, urging them to study diligently and perform well.

Below is the complete schedule for the AP Common Entrance Exams 2025:

- APR CET (PhD): May 2 to 5

- AP E CET (Engineering Diploma Lateral Entry): May 6

- AP ICET (MBA, MCA): May 7

- AP EAP CET (Agriculture, Pharma): May 19, 20

- AP EAP CET (Engineering): May 21 to 27

- AP Law CET (ELLB, LLM): May 25

- AP PGE CET (MTech, MPham): June 5, 6, 7

-AP Ed CET (B.Ed): June 8

- AP PG CET (MA, M.Sc, M.Com): June 9 to 13

- AP PG CET (BPED, UG DPED, MPED): June 25

Students across the state are encouraged to prepare thoroughly in anticipation of these important examinations.