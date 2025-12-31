Telangana HC reserves order in TCA–HCA row

The High Court of Telangana on Monday reserved its orders in WP No. 3987 of 2025 after hearing all parties, concerning a dispute involving the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA), Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Visaka Industries.

The matter was heard by Hon’ble Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka. During the proceedings, TCA raised objections to the conduct of the “Kaka Venkata Swamy Memorial Inter-District T20 League” by HCA, contending that the tournament was not part of the BCCI-approved calendar and was organised without prior approval, allegedly in violation of Rule 30 of the BCCI Constitution.

TCA submitted that the tournament violated provisions of the BCCI Constitution, including approval requirements and conflict-of-interest norms under Rule 38. It also cited a BCCI directive dated July 11, 2021, which, according to TCA, mandated consultation with TCA for the development of cricket outside Hyderabad city, directions allegedly not complied with.

The locus standi of TCA was discussed with reference to earlier orders of the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court and the Telangana High Court.

Senior counsel Raja Sripathi Rao, assisted by advocate S. Surender Reddy, sought a direction to BCCI to consider TCA’s representation dated December 18, 2021, and take action under Rule 31. The court reserved orders after hearing all parties.