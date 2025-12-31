India defeat SL by 15 runs; sweep T20I series 5-0

Bowlers backed up skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s excellent fifty as India defeated Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the fifth T20I to complete a 5-0 series whitewash here on Tuesday.

Imesha Dulani (50) and Hasini Perera (65) made well-paced fifties but Sri Lanka could make only 160 for seven in pursuit of India’s 175 for seven. For India, all six bowlers used on the chipped in with wickets.

Spinner Deepti Sharma (152 wickets) became the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is, going past Australia’s Megan Schutt (151).

Earlier, A resolute knock from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (68, 43 balls) and a late assault from Arundhati Reddy (27 not out) took India to a competitive 175 for seven after the Lankan bowlers went through her side’s top order quite quickly.

India, aiming for a 5-0 whitewash to end a successful year, were left tottering at 77 for five after 10 overs, but Harmanpreet stood tall with her first impactful knock of the series. Later, Arundhati smacked four fours and a six to make a vital 11-ball 27 not out to push the hosts past the 150-mark.

Brief scores:

India: 175 for 7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 68, Amanjot Kaur 21, Arundhati Reddy 27 not out; Chamari Athapaththu 2/21, Kavisha Dilhari 2/11) beat Sri Lanka: 160/7 in 20 overs (Hasini Perera 65, Imesha Dulani 50; Deepti Sharma 1-28, Arundhati Reddy 1-16, Amanjot Kaur 1-17) by 15 runs.