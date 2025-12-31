World Blitz C’ships – Day 1: Erigaisi stuns Carlsen, emerges joint leader

Doha: Top Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi demonstrated strong endgame technique and quick calculation to stun Magnus Carlsen and emerge joint leader, with the Norwegian world No.1 slamming the table in frustration, on day one of the World Blitz Championships here.

Erigaisi then went on to defeat another top GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and drew three other games to emerge joint leader late on Monday. With Erigaisi -- who ended day one on 10 points from 13 games and was tied for the top spot with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana -- in menacing form, it was Carlsen who lost a tense endgame in Round 9. Erigaisi had just nine seconds left on his clock while Magnus Carlsen was down to three when drama unfolded during their blitz encounter.

As the Norwegian, who had earlier slammed the table after losing to India’s D. Gukesh at Norway Chess earlier this year, was about to make a queen move, the piece slipped from his hand and flew off the table. Grandmaster Alexander Grischuk, passing by at the time, jumped aside to avoid it. By the time Carlsen retrieved the queen and placed it back, his time had expired. Visibly angry, Carlsen slammed his fist on the table, while Erigaisi remained composed. At the standings, the leaders were followed by six players on 9.5 points. Co-champions of the 2024 World Blitz, Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi, finished the day on 9/13. Dutchman Jorden van Foreest briefly led the Open section, defeating top contenders including Erigaisi, but later slipped. By Round 10, Erigaisi led with 8.5/10 and ended the day among those tied near the top.

Six more rounds on Tuesday will decide the semifinalists and finalists, as Carlsen eyes a record ninth World Blitz title. Two-time World Rapid champion Koneru Humpy failed to carry forward her bronze-medal form from Sunday, slipping to joint 61st after 10 rounds with five points, alongside China’s Tan Zhongyi. The 38-year-old Indian suffered five losses.

Teenage World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh was joint 30th on six points, while D Harika and R Vaishali stood on 5.5. Dutch IM Eline Roebers led with 8.5/10, ahead of Aleksandra Goryachkina and two others on eight. Five more rounds on Tuesday will decide the semifinalists.