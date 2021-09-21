AP govt. will extend support to entrepreneurs to enhance exports from the state, says YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has launched the 'Vanijya Utsav-2021' program in Vijayawada aimed at enhancing the state's trade exports. Later, CM Jagan visited the stalls set up at the event and sought various details regarding the products. The chief minister had released the AP Export Road Map Brochure and launched an e-portal specifically for exports. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that the government will provide full support to the industrialists.



Chief Secretary Adityanath Das who participated in the event said the aim was to enhance the state's trade exports. He said AP exports grew by 19.43 percent in the last two years and opined that there is huge potential for exports of pharma electronics, food processing, and textiles. On the other hand, Minister Gautam Reddy said that AP is number one in the Ease of Doing Business. "



The minister said exporters will be provided the required information through the Export Conclave. He said the AP has the potential to compete with any state in the country in exports. He said AP was at the forefront of trade development and infrastructure creation.

The conference has been hosted by the state government in association with Plastic Export Promotion Council, which will be followed by trade fairs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the district level under the auspices of the Collectors and Industries Department.