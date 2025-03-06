AP govt. working to tackle student suicides, says Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Lokesh has announced that the state government is actively working to prevent student suicides, addressing a series of questions posed by members of the Legislative Council. Minister Lokesh emphasized the gravity of the issue, stating that any student suicide will be taken seriously by the government.

To combat this tragic trend, the government plans to implement counseling services aimed at supporting students in times of emotional distress. He also highlighted the responsibility of private educational institutions in contributing to initiatives designed to safeguard student mental health.

In a significant move, the minister revealed that starting from the next academic year, the government will launch the 'Active AP' program. This initiative is expected to encourage students to engage in sports for a minimum of 150 days each year, promoting physical well-being as a critical component of mental health.