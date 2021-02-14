AP Gram Panchayat elections 2021: 579 gram panchayats ended unanimous in the third phase

The number of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayats that have gone unanimous in the third phase of elections have been declared by the state election commission on Saturday. As many as 579 sarpanch posts declared unanimous. The notifications were issued to conduct elections in 3,221 gram panchayats in the third phase, while the withdrawal process of nominations in those villages ended at 3 pm on Friday. After receiving information from 13 districts, the details were officially released by the state Election Commission's office on Saturday.

The state election commission's office said the election for 579 sarpanch posts have gone unanimous and the third phase would be held for 2,640 sarpanch seats (nominations were not filed in two seats). A total of 7,756 candidates are in the fray and polling will take place on the 17th of this month.

There are 31,516 wards in the 3,221 gram panchayats where elections will be held in the third phase. The state election commission said the election for 11,732 wards ended unanimously after the completion of withdrawal process. In 19,607 wards, 43,282 candidates were said to be in the fray. However, nominations were not filed in 177 wards.

The Elections are being held in 3,228 gram panchayats in the fourth phase, while 20,156 nominations have been filed for sarpanch posts and 88,285 nominations for ward posts in those villages. The withdrawal process of nominations in these Gram Panchayats will end on the 16th of this month at 3 pm.