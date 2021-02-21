AP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: Polling for fourth phase begins across the state

The Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections have reached the final stage. Polling has begun at 6.30 am on Sunday in the villages where the last phase of elections will be held. A total of 7,475 candidates are in fray for 2,743 Sarpanch seats in 161 mandals in the final phase.

It is learnt that notifications have been issued to hold panchayat elections across the state in four phases. In the last phase, notifications were issued for elections in 3,299 panchayats and 554 sarpanch posts were elected unanimous.

Elections are being held in 2,743 constituencies in YSR district on Sunday as no one has filed nominations for the post of Sarpanch in two constituencies. In the final phase, 33,435 wards were unanimously completed in 10,921 places.

Polling will be held today for 22,423 wards as nominations have not been filed for another 91 wards. 52,700 candidates are in fray for ward posts. Polling will be held till 3.30 pm and counting of votes will take place from 4 pm.