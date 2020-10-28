AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2020: Govt. sets up special cell for complaints

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2020: A special grievance cell has been set up at the office of the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Commissioner for appointments of village and ward secretariats. Candidates can call the Command Control Room numbers 9121296051/52/53 for redressal of doubts. On the other hand, candidates are required to send their complaints in writing through the e-mail given on the Village Secretariat website. Complaints related to any branch should be sent to that branch mail only and candidates are advised to visit http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/ or http://vsws.ap.gov.in/ or http://wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/ for email id.



It is learned that the state government, which had conducted written tests for vacancies in village and ward secretariats even during the coronavirus crisis and also announced the results within a month. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the results of 14 types of written tests conducted for a week between September 20 and 26. All the candidates who appeared for the exams were declared ranks based on their marks this time by which vacancies by district-wise will be filled on merit basis following reservations of the candidates who have applied in the respective districts.

While 16,208 posts were vacant in the state at the time of notification, the number had risen to 18,048 by the time the results were released. The districts will recruit the 18,048 posts by category from the merit list.