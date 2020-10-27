AP Grama Sachivalayam results 2020 declared: check the toppers list here

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 toppers list: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam results 2020 declared on Tuesday where the exams were conducted for 16,208 vacancies in the village and ward secretariats in the state. The examinations were conducted in the last month from September 20 to 26. After full length scrutiny, the results were published in official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The results were declared by the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Panchayat Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

As many as 7.8 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations for the vacant posts. The Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural development has released the toppers list in various categories. Check the toppers list here.

Toppers list in Post Category I

In the category 1, A Balaji has hit first rank with 111 marks out of 150 followed by Kundula Pooja Bihari with 105.25 marks and A Chaitanya Madhavudu with 102.25 marks respectively.

Toppers list in Post Category II Group 2A

The toppers of the post category II are K Venkashiva Reddy got first place with 102.75 marks followed by Shaik Mastanvali with 101.25 marks and L Satish Kumar 99.75.

Toppers in Post Category III Village Horticulture Assistant

G Kalyan Chakravarthy has ranked one with 96,75 marks followed by Vaddireddy S Mohan Reddy in second place with 84.5 marks and Menta Venkata Krishna with 82.85 marks.

Toppers in Post Category III Village Sericulture Assistant Grade II

In the Village Sericulture Assistant exam Sudden Kishore Kumar bags top position with 99 marks followed by Sake Lakshmi with 86 marks and M Sunitha with 82.75 marks respectively.

Toppers in Post Category II Group 2 B Village Agriculture Officer and Survey Assistant

Kosuri V Krishna Chaitanya with 83.75, Shaik Abdul Sadiq with 82 marks and P Murali Krishna with 80 marks bagged top three ranks.

Toppers in Post Category III Village Agriculture Assistant

The toppers in the post category III for the post of Village Agriculture Assistant are Ksheerasage Lokesh stood first with 84.25 marks followed by Bheemireddy Sukrutha stood second with 84, Chatakonda Kusumanjali got third rank with 83.75 marks.





గ్రామ, వార్డు సచివాలయాల పరీక్ష ఫలితాలను క్యాంపు కార్యాలయంలో విడుదల చేసిన సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌.*



*పంచాయతీరాజ్‌, గ్రామీణాభివృద్ధిశాఖ మంత్రి పెద్దిరెడ్డి రామచంద్రారెడ్డి, పంచాయితీరాజ్, మున్సిపల్ శాఖ అధికారులు హాజరు.*

VS/WS Examinations 2020 - Toppers in other Categories.

