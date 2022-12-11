AP has abundant tourism potential: Roja

Tirupati: Minister for tourism and culture R K Roja said that AP has plenty of opportunities for the growth of the tourism sector. Addressing a south zone conference on 'Integrated sustainable tourism planning and management in AP state (ISTPM 2023)' here on Saturday, the minister said that it will help in preparing a comprehensive and better tourism plan. The conference was jointly held by the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) and AP tourism department.

Speaking on the occasion, Roja said town planning directors of different states, government, private and corporate experts in the tourism sector have participated in the conference. Planning plays a vital role in the campaign for tourism. Tourism, town planning and cultural attractions depend on how they are incorporated in the tourism map. In the AP Tourism Policy-2020-25, business rules have become more flexible and the reforms have been playing a key role. Single window clearance in land utilisation, construction permits, enabling environment registrations, utility permits, payment of taxes, incentives and investment enabled features have become more flexible, she explained. The tourism department has started efforts to enrol tourism related commercial firms and through 'Tourism trade (Registration and Facilitation) – 2020', standards of tourism services have been improved. Hotels, resorts, homestays, tour operators, travel agents, water sports and adventure sports operators can enrol in the portal.

The conference was held with the main objective to explore and promote all the tourism potentials as tourism has become an important component of present day development not only in economic terms but also for knowledge and human welfare and is an activity accessible to a growing populace. It focussed on five themes – Tourism as a tool of development, coastal ecosystem and rural tourism, tourism, culture and heritage, sustainable tourism strategies and sustainable tourism planning and governance. ITPI secretary general Pradeep Kapoor, tourism department deputy CEO Ramudu, regional director APTDC Ramana Prasad, APTDC DVM M Giridhar Reddy and others attended the conference.